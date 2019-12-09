Left Menu
Rajasthan: Jat community members vandalise theatre to protest against movie 'Panipat'

Members of the Jat community on Monday vandalized a theatre in Jaipur where the movie 'Panipat' was being screened. They have claimed the movie portrays Jat ruler Maharaja Surajmal in the wrong light.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Jaipur (Rajasthan)
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 17:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 17:16 IST
Rajasthan: Jat community members vandalise theatre to protest against movie 'Panipat'
The vandalized theater in Jaipur on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

Members of the Jat community on Monday vandalized a theatre in Jaipur where the movie 'Panipat' was being screened. They have claimed the movie portrays Jat ruler Maharaja Surajmal in the wrong light. The protestors have alleged that the movie has hurt the sentiments of the Jat community. The investigation regarding the matter is underway by the police.

Meanwhile, members of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party also staged a protest against the movie outside the Raj Mandir Cinema Hall in Jaipur. Speaking to the media, a protestor said: "The Bollywood directors have knowingly inserted controversial content in their films so that people would be forced to watch the film. It is all a game of money."

The party has demanded that the screening of the movie should be stopped till evening in the state, and have even requested people to stop the screening at other states of the country. "We will deal with the director Ashutosh Gowarikar on-camera," he said.

Speaking on the protest, Ajay Pal Lamba, Additional Commissioner, Jaipur said: "The police have been alerted to control the situation following the protests against the movie. We have contacted protestors and warned them not to obstruct the legal process during the protest." Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday asserted that it is a "prerogative" of the government to probe if facts are incorrectly portrayed in the new film 'Panipat'.

Featuring events that lead to the battle in 1761, the film stars actor Arjun Kapoor in the role of Sadashivrao Bhau, who led the Maratha army during the battle against the invading Afghan army. Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has also accused the director of 'Panipat' Ashutosh Gowariker, of portraying Maharaja Surajmal in "wrong light", which she said, was 'condemnable.'

Maharaja Surajmal's descendant also demanded a ban on the movie for allegedly portraying him in the wrong light. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

