JNU students take out protest march, traffic hit in South Delhi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 17:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 17:18 IST
JNU students take out protest march, traffic hit in South Delhi
Traffic movement was slow at various intersections in South Delhi due to a protest march taken out by JNU students against the hostel fee hike on Monday. "Due to the demonstration, the traffic movement is affected by road leading to Dhaula Kuan from AIIMS. The commuters should avoid the route," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

"The traffic movement on Africa Avenue was slow and the route from Bhikaji Cama Place is obstructed. Kindly avoid this stretch," the police said. JNU students took out the protest march to the Rashtrapati Bhavan demanding an appointment with the president, who is also the visitor of the university, to seek his intervention in the hostel fee hike issue.

Earlier in the day, traffic movement was closed on Baba Gangnath Marg to Sarojni Nagar depot, Africa Avenue Road, both carriageway of Sant Nagar depot and Hyatt to Leela Hotel due to the demonstration. Traffic was diverted from Leela Hotel towards INA.

