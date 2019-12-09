Parliament passes ship recycling bill

Parliament on Monday gave its nod to a bill which seeks to regulate recycling of ships in accordance with international standards. The Recycling of Ships Bill, 2019 was passed in Rajya Sabha by a voice vote on Monday. Lok Sabha had cleared the bill last week.

Replying to a debate in the Upper House, Shipping Minister Mansukh L Mandaviya told the members that the bill would protect the interest of labourers and would ensure environmentally sound recycling. The minister also assured them that India will not become a dumping ground for hazardous waste.

Ship recycling industry will grow with the passage of the bill and the number of ships to be recycled would double from 300 units being recycled currently, he said adding it would help generate more employment..

