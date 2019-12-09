Karnataka: BJP MLA from Mudigere seeks ministerial berth

BJP MLA from Mudigere -- MP Kumar Swamy -- on Monday sought the ministerial berth as the party is heading for a landslide victory in Karnataka Assembly by-polls. "I am very much confident that my leader and Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will give me a ministerial berth as was promised earlier. I am sure that he will fulfil his promise," Swamy told reporters.

"I have travelled throughout the state and contributed to winning the 12 seats and I am an aspirant of the ministership," he added. According to the latest trends of the by-elections held on 15 assembly constituencies in the state, BJP has won 11 seats and is currently leading on one seat. The Congress has won two seats and Independent has won one seat. (ANI)

