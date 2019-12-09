Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka: BJP MLA from Mudigere seeks ministerial berth

BJP MLA from Mudigere -- MP Kumar Swamy -- on Monday sought the ministerial berth as the party is heading for a landslide victory in Karnataka Assembly by-polls.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chikkamagaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 18:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 18:39 IST
Karnataka: BJP MLA from Mudigere seeks ministerial berth
BJP MLA from Mudigere, MP Kumar Swamy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

BJP MLA from Mudigere -- MP Kumar Swamy -- on Monday sought the ministerial berth as the party is heading for a landslide victory in Karnataka Assembly by-polls. "I am very much confident that my leader and Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will give me a ministerial berth as was promised earlier. I am sure that he will fulfil his promise," Swamy told reporters.

"I have travelled throughout the state and contributed to winning the 12 seats and I am an aspirant of the ministership," he added. According to the latest trends of the by-elections held on 15 assembly constituencies in the state, BJP has won 11 seats and is currently leading on one seat. The Congress has won two seats and Independent has won one seat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Key film nominees for the 2020 Golden Globe awards

Nominations were announced on Monday for the 2020 Golden Globe awards for movies and television.The 77th Golden Globes, organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, will be presented at a gala dinner hosted by British comedian Rick...

UPDATE 1-Former Fed Chief Paul Volcker, inflation tamer, dead at 92 -NYT

Paul Volcker, the towering former Federal Reserve chairman who tamed U.S. inflation in the 1980s and decades later inspired tough Wall Street reforms in the wake of the global financial crisis, died on Monday at the age of 92, according to ...

Former US Fed Chairman Paul Volcker dies at 92: media

Washington, Dec 9 AFP - Former US Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker, who tackled American inflation in the 1970s and 80s and later leant his name to landmark Wall Street reforms, died Sunday, according to media reports.Volcker, who head...

Power should go into hands of people 'as soon as possible': J-K Guv Murmu

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu on Monday favoured the early assembly polls in the Union Territory and said the power should go into the hands of the people as soon as possible. He was speaking to reporters after dedicating a 72-met...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019