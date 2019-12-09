Gold worth Rs 1.57 crore seized at Chennai airport: 2 held

The Customs department have seized gold worth Rs 1.57 crore at the airport here over the last few days and arrested two persons, officials said on Monday. In the first incident, customs sleuths recovered gold from a passenger on his arrival from Colombo by a Sri Lankan Airlines flight.

He had concealed the gold in the rectum, officials said. In another case, officials recovered gold that was concealed in a woman's sanitary napkin. She arrived from Sharjah by an Air India flight on Monday, they said.

The value of the gold seized from the two passengers was estimated at Rs 31 lakh, according to an official release. On Thursday last, officials recovered gold bars worth Rs 81 lakh from two passengers from Cochin who had concealed the contraband in their baggage.

The two were arrested, the release said. The same day, gold worth Rs 35 lakh in rubbery form was seized from two passengers from Colombo who had concealed it in their rectum.

In another incident, officials recovered gold worth Rs 11.51 lakh from a passenger on his arrival from Sharjah. PTI VIJ COR BN BN.

