NIA charge-sheets three members of NSCN (K) in arms seizure case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed a charge sheet in a special court in Dimapur against three members of the terrorist outfit National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang) in an arms seizure case. The accused, arrested by the NIA, were identified as Yangang Konyak, a self-styled Major General of the banned outfit, and his associates Ahon Longphong and Hongo Konyak, the agency said in a statement here.

The case was originally registered at Mon police station in Nagaland in June 2019 and later re-registered by the NIA branch office in Guwahati. Elaborating on the case, NIA officials said a huge amount of arms, ammunition, explosives and other incriminating materials were recovered from the possession of the accused.

The NIA claimed the evidence gathered during the investigation showed that the accused were involved in illegal activities such as extortion, kidnapping and raising of funds for the banned terrorist organisation. The accused were first arrested by the Assam Rifles near Totak Chingnyu village and later handed over to the NIA.

The accused have been charge-sheeted under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)