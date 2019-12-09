Budget provided by Centre through MHRD for education increasing every year in absolute terms, percentage of GDP: MHRD

With reference to a news item in media wherein it is mentioned that allocation to education is decreasing over time, the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) on Monday said that the budget provided by the Centre through MHRD and other Departments or Ministries for education and by the States or the Union Territories for education in both absolute terms and as percentage of GDP is increasing every year. According to MHRD's official release, the report mentions the allocation to education under MHRD (School Education and Literacy and Higher Education Departments) only. Whereas funds are allocated for education under the budget of other departments also. In addition, the budget for education under States or UTs budgets are also provisioned.

"The budget provided by the Centre through MHRD and other Departments or Ministries for education and by the States or UTs for education in both absolute terms and as percentage of GDP is increasing every year," said MHRD "It is also mentioned that Government of India has set up the Higher Education Financing Agency in 2017 to finance infrastructure development in Kendriya Vidalayas, Navodayas, AIIMS, besides Higher Education Institutions. During 2017-18, Rs 2168.26 crore worth projects were approved under HEFA, and during 2018-19 Rs 29411.99 crore worth projects have been approved under HEFA," the Ministry added.

MHRD further stated that it is also wrong to say that the centre spends 10 per cent while the States spend 90 per cent on education. As per Analysis of Budgeted Expenditure on Education, 2017-18, the Centre spends around 23 per cent while States or UTs spend 77 per cent of its total revenue expenditure on education. (ANI)

