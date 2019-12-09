SC receives report on alleged children detention in J-K, to hear matter on Dec 13

The Supreme Court on Monday said it has received a detailed report on alleged detention of children after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. In a habeas corpus petition, activist Enakshi Ganguly said that several children were detained and released by security personnel after the government announced the repeal of Jammu and Kashmir's special status in early August.

"We have received the juvenile justice report. Will take a call after we read it," Justice N V Ramana said. During a brief hearing, Ganguly submitted before the court that the children detained in the region were as young as nine years old. "They would need psychological help now," she said.

The Apex Court said it will study the latest judicial report on alleged detention of kids and fixed the matter for further hearing on December 13. Justice Ramana asked senior advocate Raju Ramachandran and Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta to be ready for tomorrow's Constitution bench hearing in the main matter pertaining to abrogation of article 370. (ANI)

