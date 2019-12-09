4 masked men snatch Rs 3 lakh from 2 bank employees in Jalna

Two bank employees were assaulted and robbed of Rs 3 lakh by four men on two motorcycles on Monday morning in new Monda area in Jalna district, police said. Buldhana Urban Bank employees Ganesh Prahalad Kangane and Arvind Nagregao Deshmukh, carrying Rs 3 lakh cash, were intercepted by four men and beaten with sticks, a Chandanzira police station official said.

"The four masked men snatched the bag carrying cash and fled. The two bank staff have been admitted in a hospital. CCTV footage of the vicinity is being checked for clues," he added..

