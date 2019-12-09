Left Menu
Armed forces follow strict policy against honey-trapping of personnel: Govt

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 22:35 IST
In view of "inimical" agencies making efforts to honey-trap their personnel and officers, armed forces follow "zero tolerance policy" against those not complying with relevant directives, the government informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday. Special attention is also paid to new entrants in training institutes, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said in written response to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

"Inimical agencies have been making efforts to honey-trap Indian officers in armed forces. "Service personnel and their families are regularly sensitized on the use of honey-traps as a modus operandi by foreign intelligence operatives. Advisories have been issued to all concerned for compliance and directives have been issued to take stern action against defaulters under the zero tolerance policy," he said.

Naik said regular intelligence liaison with other agencies is maintained to detect such attempts. "In addition, security measures to safeguard classified documents/information are in place and updated regularly to counter emerging perspective threats," he said.

