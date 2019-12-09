Left Menu
Centre further reduces stock limit for onions for retailers to 2 MT

The Centre on Monday further reduced the stock limit for onions to two metric tonnes from five metric tonnes for retailers, with immediate effect.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Centre on Monday further reduced the stock limit for onions to two metric tonnes from five metric tonnes for retailers, with immediate effect. "Stock holding limits on retailers further revised from 5 MT (metric tonnes) to 2 MT. States asked to carry out immediate anti-hoarding operations," KS Dhatwalia Principal Spokesperson, Government of India tweeted.

He further stated that the stock limit has been revised only for the retailers and shall continue to remain the same for the wholesalers. "Revised stock limit now stands at--25 MT for wholesalers, 2 MT for retailers. Importers will continue to remain exempted from these stock limits for imported onions," Dhatwalia wrote in another tweet.

Earlier on December 3, in a bid to curb hoarding of onions in the wake of soaring prices, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs revised with immediate effect the stock limits for wholesalers and retailers in the country. According to an official statement, the stock limit for wholesalers has been set at 25 metric tonnes (MT) while the same has been set at 5 metric tonnes for retailers.

"Provided that an importer, being a wholesaler or retailer or dealer shall be exempted for the imported stock of onions," the statement said. At various places, the rates of the kitchen commodity have breached the Rs 100 mark, with the rates reaching as high as Rs 200 in some places like Madurai in Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

