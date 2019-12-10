Left Menu
Marathwada rocked by brutal murder in Majalgaon tehsil of Beed district

  • Aurangabad
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 00:49 IST
  • Created: 10-12-2019 00:49 IST
A man was arrested here on Monday for killing his wife, dismembering the body and disposing parts of it in a nallah, police said. The man had killed the woman a week ago and kept the body in a refrigerator and was living in the same house with his two children, they added.

The incident came to light when half-burnt body parts were found lying in a nallah in Ashoknagar locality of the town on Monday morning. During investigation, it was learnt that a man was spotted near the nallah in the early hours with a bucket and two kids, Inspector Sayyad Suleman said.

After inspecting CCTV footage from the area, police apprehended Sanjay Rangnath Salve aka Abdul Rehman, who confessed that he had killed his wife, Reshma Pathan, and was disposing of the body. The victim was missing since last week, the official said.

By late afternoon, the police recovered the remaining pieces of the body from the house of the accused, Suleman said.

