BJD gives Zero Hour Notice in RS over 'alarming position of India in Global Hunger Index'
Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Prasanna Acharya on Tuesday gave Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over an alarming position of India in 2019 Global Hunger Index.
In the 2019 Global Hunger Index (GHI), India ranked 102nd out of 117 qualifying countries. With a score of 30.3, India suffers from a level of hunger that is considered "serious".
The GHI is a tool designed to comprehensively measure hunger at the regional, national and global level. (ANI)
