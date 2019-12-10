Left Menu
Development News Edition

CAB stir: Students' union in Manipur observes 15-hr bandh,

  • PTI
  • |
  • Imphal
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 13:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 13:54 IST
CAB stir: Students' union in Manipur observes 15-hr bandh,

The All Manipur Students' Union (AMSU) on Tuesday called for a total shutdown in the state from 3 am to 6 pm to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which has already received Lok Sabha nod. The union, a constituent of North East Student's Organisation (NESO), said it would intensify its agitation if the bill was not immediately withdrawn.

NESO - an apex body of students' organizations in the northeast - has called for a shutdown across the region in protest against the legislation, which seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees who fled religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Normal life was affected in parts of Manipur on Tuesday morning as shops and business establishments kept shutters down, and educational and financial institutions remained closed for the day, official sources said.

Vehicles - both public and private - stayed off the roads as demonstrators hit the streets in protest. The agitators contended that the bill would threaten the identity of indigenous communities, despite Union Home Minister's repeated attempts to allay their fears.

Laishram Athouba Meitei, the president of All Manipur Students' Union (AMSU), said the protests would continue till the central government conceded. He, however, hailed the Centre's decision to introduce the Inner line Permit system in the border state.

"We will continue with our agitation till the bill is scrapped. Now that the bill has received Lok Sabha nod, we are making preparations to intensify our protest," Athouba said. ILP is an official travel document issued by the government to grant inward travel of an Indian citizen into a protected area for a limited period.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh had on Monday thanked the NDA government for its decision to extend the ILP system to Manipur. Currently, ILP regime is applicable in Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Nagaland. Athouba clarified that his union would not step away from the protest against the citizenship bill, despite the Centre's assurance to introduce ILP in the state.

"We are glad that ILP regime was being extended to Manipur, but that would not stop us from holding demonstrations against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. Millions of infiltrators settled here illegally would get citizenship if the bill is implemented," he added.

According to Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, non- Muslim minorities, who fled religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan and moved to the country before December 31, 2014, will be accorded Indian citizenship. It, however, exempted tribal areas of Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram or Tripura as included in the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution and areas covered under The Inner Line, notified under Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873.

The legislation, piloted by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, was comfortably passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday night as the ruling BJP enjoys a clear majority in the House..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

PCB invites CA to send team to Pakistan for Test series in 2022

The Pakistan Cricket Board is trying to convince Cricket Australia to send its national team for a Test series in Pakistan in 2022, according to its CEO Wasim Khan. Cricket Australia has agreed in principle to play three Tests in Pakistans ...

Sixth person dies after New Zealand volcano eruption: police

Sydney, Dec 10 AFP The death toll from New Zealands White Island volcano eruption rose to six late Tuesday, after an injured person died in an Auckland hospital, police said.Police can confirm a further person has died following the eruptio...

Hope my films are not slotted as women-oriented stories, says Meghna Gulzar

Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar on Tuesday requested the audience to not slot her films, including her latest Chhapaak, as women-oriented stories. Director of films like Talvar and Raazi, Meghna said she chooses a story that connects with her and t...

INOX India Commissions Indias First LNG Dispensing Station

Dispensing station at Petronet LNG, Dahej, Gujarat, would power passenger buses Commissioning augurs well with Govt. of Indias vision of encouraging the use of Gas in Indias energy mix VADODARA, India, Dec. 10, 2019 PRNewswire -- Global le...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019