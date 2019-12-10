Left Menu
Country moving towards 'rape in India' from 'make in India':

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newdel
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 14:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 14:21 IST
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday raised the Unnao rape case in Lok Sabha, saying the country was gradually moving towards "rape in India" from "make in India". Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Chowdhury said there have been many incidents in the past -- from Kathua to Unnao -- where women or girls have been gangraped and killed.

A 23-year-old rape victim in Unnao was recently set ablaze by five men. She succumbed to injuries in Delhi' Safdarjung hospital "I feel ashamed when I hear such incidents. We are gradually moving towards 'rape in India' from 'make in India,' he said, taking a dig at the NDA government's slogan of 'make in India' to promote industries in the country. Chowdhury also claimed that no senior leader of the government has spoken on the issue so far.

Several BJP members tried to counter the Congress leader by raising an incident of alleged gangrape of a girl in Chhattagarh, a Congress-ruled state..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

