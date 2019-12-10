Left Menu
Man kills wife with help of lover

  Updated: 10-12-2019 15:21 IST
  Created: 10-12-2019 15:21 IST
A man from Kerala and his lover have been arrested for allegedly killing his wife and dumping her body in Tamil Nadu three months ago, police said here on Tuesday. Vidya was allegedly killed by Premkumar and his lover Sunitha Baby at a villa in Peyad in Thiruvananthapuram on September 21 and her body was dumped in an isolated place in Tirunelveli, police said.

Both Premkumar and Sunitha had planned the murder. After killing her in the early hours of September 21, both took Vidya's body in a car in a sitting position to Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu.

Premkumar drove the car while Sunitha sat next to the body in the back seat and they dumped the corpse in an isolated place on the side of a highway in Valliyoor in Tirunelveli, police said. Vidya was allegedly given liquor before she was strangled to death using a rope, police said.

Sunitha had roles in planning the murder of Vidya and later dumping the body. A custodial interrogation is required to ascertain whether she had also joined Premkumar in executing the murder, police said.

To divert the attention of the police, Vidya's mobile phone was switched on and dumped in the dustbin near the toilet of the Netravati Express by the two accused before they lodged a missing complaint in Udayamperoor in Ernakulam district on September 22, police said. Police immediately tried to locate Vidya's mobile with the help of cyber cell but it was traced somewhere in Karnataka, police said.

Vidya was taken to the villa in Thiruvananthapuram on the pretext of providing her ayurvedic treatment. Police said the movements of the accused after the killing were suspicious and turned the focus of the investigation on their role in the killing of Vidya after Prem Kumar approached the court seeking anticipatory bail, accusing police of harassment.

He moved the court seeking anticipatory bail after police summoned him to clear some doubts over the woman going missing. Both have been remanded in judicial custody, police said.

Premkumar and Vidya had been living in a rented home near Tripunithura under Udayamperoor police station limit. Premkumar and Sunitha were schoolmates in Thiruvananthapuram and they met again recently during a reunion organised in their school some time ago, police said.

Vidya was said to be opposed to Premkumar's alleged proximity to Sunitha and both decided to avoid her leading to the killing, police said..

