Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam CM welcomes passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 15:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 15:36 IST
Assam CM welcomes passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill

Amid widespread protest over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Assam, state Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday welcomed the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in Lok Sabha describing it as a "historic moment". The Bill was passed in the Lower House of Parliament on Monday night as the ruling BJP enjoys a majority there.

"The passage of the Bill in Lok Sabha is a historic moment for us all. It will not only give relief to six persecuted minority communities from three neighbouring countries but will also pave the way for constitutional safeguards to the indigenous people of Assam," Sonowal tweeted. The Bill seeks to give Indian citizenship to members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, till December 31, 2014, facing religious persecution there.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah "for fulfilling a longstanding commitment of India and for taking everyone along and ensuring protection for all indigenous people". Assam Finance, Health and PWD Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also tweeted that the Bill will go down in "history as a glorious historical correction of a blunder committed by the Nehru-Liyaquat Pact".

The then Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and his Pakistani counterpart Liaquat Ali Khan signed an agreement, known as the Nehru-Liaquat Pact, in 1950 to protect the minority communities in their respective countries. Sarma thanked the Union home minister for tearing "into the opposition as he made an inspired speech while replying on the CAB in the Lok Sabha".

Protests against the Bill have erupted across Assam - barring the three districts of Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi in Barak Valley where the majority of the people are Hindu Bengalis hailing from Bangladesh and are expected to benefit from the CAB. The North East Students' Organisation (NESO), backed by various other bodies and political parties, has called an 11-hour bandh from 5 am against the Bill on Tuesday.

Indigenous people of the Northeastern states are scared that the entry of these people will endanger their identity and livelihood. Trying to allay apprehensions of these people, Shah on Monday said in the Lok Sabha that the Narendra Modi government was committed to protect the customs and culture of the people of the region..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Sebi exempts family trusts linked to promoters of Somany Ceramics from open offer requirement

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday exempted private family trusts related to promoters of Somany Ceramics from the obligation of making open offer following their proposed acquisition of shares in the Kolkata-based company. The directive com...

Cracking Tough Markets Xoxoday Achieves a 3X Growth Organically

BENGALURU, Dec. 10, 2019 PRNewswire -- Xoxoday, a Bengaluru-based SaaS company, grew their revenues by 300 this year while generating a whopping Rs. 300-350 crores annualised GMV, at a close-to-zero burn rate. Xoxoday products help organis...

154 snow clearance machines stationed across Kashmir

The Kashmir administration has put in place 154 snow clearance machines SCMs across the valley and issued a slew of directions to the officials concerned in light of a heavy snowfall warning, officials said on Tuesday. According to the weat...

Gunman kills himself after deadly Czech hospital rampage

Prague, Dec 10 AFP A gunman killed himself Tuesday after shooting dead six patients at a hospital in the eastern Czech city of Ostrava, in what the premier has called an immense tragedy. The attacker gunned down people at close range at the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019