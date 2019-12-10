990 gelatin sticks recovered in Jharkhand

A total of 990 illegally procured gelatin sticks packed in two sacks were seized in Jharkhand's Pakur district, police said on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off, a police team launched a search operation under Malpahadi police outpost area, leading to the seizure, Superintendent of Police, Rajeev Ranjan Singh told reporters.

"Two men who were transporting the sacks on a motorcycle dumped the explosives and fled the spot on seeing the policemen," he said. A preliminary probe has found that the gelatin sticks were illegally procured by local stone crusher units beyond their allocation of explosives, Singh added..

