Ensure that genuine corruption complaints against public servants are addressed: Raj govt to officials

  • Jaipur
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 18:00 IST
  • Created: 10-12-2019 18:00 IST
The Rajasthan government on Tuesday directed officials to ensure that genuine corruption complaints against public servants are addressed without any delay and the complainants in such cases are not harassed. The Home Department, in a circular issued to all government departments, said it has come to the notice that officers and staff deliberately harass people who file complaints against corrupt public servants and create hurdles in their genuine work.

This behaviour develops a negative image among the people who want to raise voice against corruption and it promotes graft, it said. Strict action will be taken if the instructions mentioned in the circular are violated, it added.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had given instructions in this regard during a review meeting held at the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) headquarters recently and said corruption will not be tolerated in the state and the government will give full protection to those who raise their voice against it, an official statement said. The government has instructed additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries of all department to comply with the direction, it said.

