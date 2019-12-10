Two drug peddlers arrested with contraband substances in J-K

Two alleged drug peddlers were arrested with contraband substances, including 200 kg of poppy straw, on Tuesday from Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban and Kathua districts, police said. Daljinder Singh, a resident of Punjab, was arrested after 200 kg of poppy straw was recovered from his truck during vehicle checking at Chakori Nallah in Banihal along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban, a police spokesperson said.

The truck was coming from Kashmir, he said, adding that a case has been registered against Singh under relevant provisions of law. In the second incident, Wasim Khan, who was wanted for supplying drugs in Kathua, was arrested with 6.5 grams of heroin from the district's Kalibari area, the spokesperson said.

A case has been registered against Khan under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, he said.

