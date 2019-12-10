Citizenship (Amendment) Bill to be tabled in RS tomorrow at 2 pm

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which got a nod from the Lok Sabha, will be introduced in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. It will be tabled in the Upper House at 2 pm by Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Bill, which seeks to give citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zorastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday. After heated discussions spanning seven hours, the Bill was passed with a majority of 311 votes against 80 in the Lower House where 391 members were present and voted.

In the Rajya Sabha, the Centre requires the support of at least 123 MPs in the 245-member Upper House. (ANI)

