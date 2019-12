2 injured as explosive substance goes off Chengalpattu, Dec 10 (PTI): Two persons, includingan oldwoman were injured when some explosive substance went off atnearby Singaperumal Koil on Tuesday, police said

The injured have been hosptalised

The nature of the substance and the cause of theexplosion was not known immediately.

