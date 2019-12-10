Left Menu
Development News Edition

Another bag with body parts of slain music show arranger found

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 21:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 21:37 IST
Another bag with body parts of slain music show arranger found

The crime branch investigating the murder of a 59-year-old music show arranger on Tuesday found another bag containing his body parts in the Mithi river in suburban Mumbai, an official said. The maroon colour bag was found in the stretch near Vakola by unit 5 of the Mumbai crime branch which is looking for remains of the slain Bennet Riebello, apparently packed in three bags and disposed of by the accused persons.

"The suitcase recovered on Tuesday morning contained a leg and a hand," he said, adding that boats of local fishermen were used to pull the bag out of the water. The official confirmed that the body parts found were Riebello's.

With the recovery, one more suitcase containing the body parts now remained to be traced, he said. On December 2, a suitcase containing some human body parts was found floating in Mahim creek in Mumbai.

During investigation, police identified the victim as Riebello and arrested his 19-year-old 'adopted' daughter along with her 16-year-old boyfriend for the murder and destruction of evidence. The teenage boy was sent to an observation home while the woman was remanded in police custody till December 16.

Police are ascertaining the exact motive behind the crime..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP 25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Yes Bank shares plunge 15 pc on capital infusion concerns

Man held for raping mother

Tri-service exercise INDRA- 2019 between India and Russia conducts

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP 25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

Videos

Latest News

JNU students boycott end-semester exam as protest over fee hike continues

Jawaharlal Nehru University students boycotted the end-semester examination on Thursday, continuing their agitation against the hike in hostel fee. However, the School of Engineering, the Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrep...

BJP MP blames Congress for influx of illegal immigrants into Northeast

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Thursday held the Congress responsible for the influx of illegal immigrants into the Northeast. Speaking in Lok Sabha during the Zero Hour, Dubey, who represents Jharkhands Godda constituency in Parliament, alleged...

UPDATE 2-ECB, upbeat trade news push up European shares before UK election outcome

Euro zone banks enjoyed their best day in two months on Thursday after comments by new ECB chief Christine Lagarde, and European shares were propelled further by U.S.-China trade developments.The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed up 0.3 a...

UPDATE 4-Portis, Horn among 10 former NFL players facing U.S. fraud charges

Federal authorities on Thursday charged 10 former National Football League players for allegedly defrauding a healthcare program of more than 3.4 million by filing false claims for hyperbaric oxygen chambers and other expensive medical equi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019