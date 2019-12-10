Man stabbed to death in front of minor daughter in Delhi

A 38-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by three men in front of his minor daughter in Delhi's Begampur area, police said on Tuesday. The victim has been identified as Naresh Kumar. It is suspected that he was attacked over a monetary dispute, they said.

Kumar had met with an accident last year. He had sustained injuries on his legs and had been staying home ever since, the police said. On Monday, he was sitting with his daughter and son when three men barged into his house and fled after stabbing him in the shoulder, they said.

Kumar was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead, they added. "We received information about the incident around 10:30 pm from the hospital. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at the Begampur police station," a senior police officer said.

The accused, who were known to the victim, were identified after analysing CCTV footage, the police said. Over a year ago, Kumar had a fight with the accused persons over non-repayment of a loan he had taken from them, they said.

