Man shot dead in Delhi
A 52-year-old man was shot dead in northeast Delhi's Khajoori Khas area, police said on Tuesday. The victim has been identified as Javed, a resident of Bhajanpura, they said.
According to police, they received information on Monday night regarding a person getting injured after being shot at. The man was admitted to GTB Hospital and a case of attempt to murder was registered, police said.
On Tuesday, Javed succumbed to injuries following which section 307 (attempt to murder) was changed to section 302 (murder), a senior police officer said. The post-mortem has been conducted and we are investigating the matter to arrest the culprit, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Khajoori Khas
- Bhajanpura
- GTB Hospital
ALSO READ
Delhi air quality continues to improve, AQI drops to 218
Delhi: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, K Suresh give adjournment motion over Maharashtra issue
Delhi Police head constable dies after being run over by train
SC takes serious note of water pollution in Delhi, says people have right to get pure drinking water.
Bus catches fire in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas area, no injuries reported