Man shot dead in Delhi

A 52-year-old man was shot dead in northeast Delhi's Khajoori Khas area, police said on Tuesday. The victim has been identified as Javed, a resident of Bhajanpura, they said.

According to police, they received information on Monday night regarding a person getting injured after being shot at. The man was admitted to GTB Hospital and a case of attempt to murder was registered, police said.

On Tuesday, Javed succumbed to injuries following which section 307 (attempt to murder) was changed to section 302 (murder), a senior police officer said. The post-mortem has been conducted and we are investigating the matter to arrest the culprit, he said.

