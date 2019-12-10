10-day hepatitis awareness drive at Delhi Metro ends

From quizzes for commuters to display boards at stations, Delhi Metro lent its support for ten days to an ongoing hepatitis awareness campaign by the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), officials said on Tuesday. The 10 day events, held here with support from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), were part of the ongoing "Empathy Campaign" being run by the ILBS.

The events were held at different metro stations to sensitise people about viral hepatitis B & C, the ILBS said in a statement. The awareness drive at metro stations, which ended on Tuesday, was carried out at "high-footfall locations of the rapid transit network," the ILBS said.

"Under this awareness drive, informational creatives and graphics related to the viral hepatitis B & C were displayed at various stations of Delhi Metro," the statement said. Further, to achieve better involvement of people, quizzes were also organised with participation from metro commuters on various aspects of viral hepatitis B & C, it said.

Persons who scored more than 80 per cent correct answers were awarded. "The metro event has given us some confidence that the Delhi public is becoming aware of the menace of hepatitis B & C. Hopefully the rest of the country would also follow", said Dr S K Sarin, Director, ILBS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)