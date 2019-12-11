Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt will have to answer our queries on CAB before it can expect support in RS: Sena

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 11:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 11:31 IST
Govt will have to answer our queries on CAB before it can expect support in RS: Sena

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said the dynamics in the Rajya Sabha were different from that of the Lok Sabha and asserted that the government will have to answer their queries on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, before they can expect support from the Maharashtra-based party.

The bill is scheduled to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The Sena, which supported the bill in the Lok Sabha, did a u-turn on Tuesday when its chief Uddhav Thackeray indicated that its support was conditional in the Upper House of Parliament.

"Lok Sabha numbers are different, the situation in the Rajya Sabha is different. The government has to reply to our queries. Votebank politics is not right. You are trying to create a Hindu-Muslim divide in the country yet again, leave it," Raut said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Saudi Aramco shares indicated up 10% from IPO price ahead of debut

Saudi Aramco shares were indicated at 35.2 riyal 9.39 each in the pre-market auction on Wednesday, 10 above their IPO price of 32 riyals, Refintiv data shows.Saudi Arabian Oil Co Aramco, whose shares make their stock market debut at 0730 GM...

New Zealand faces major test in Australian conditions

The validity and durability of New Zealands ranking and run of success in Test cricket will be tested in the sports most hostile environment when it meets Australia on Thursday to open a three-match series. New Zealand has risen to No. 2 in...

Australia says to transfer up to 10 injured people from New Zealand within next 24 hours

Australia said on Wednesday it expects to transfer up to 10 injured people from New Zealand within the next 24 hours if they are stable enough to travel. New Zealand is treating 30 people for burns at several hospitals around the country af...

Golf-Johnson says fit for whatever Tiger wants at Presidents Cup

Dustin Johnson has not played a tournament since the Tour Championship in August while recovering from major knee surgery but has no fear of being thrown in the deep end at the Presidents Cup this week.Johnson will team up with Gary Woodlan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019