UP: 7 persons including five children injured as truck hits school bus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhadohi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 11:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 11:33 IST
UP: 7 persons including five children injured as truck hits school bus

Seven persons including five children were injured when a private school bus was hit by a speeding truck in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place near Nevada on Wednesday morning when the school bus carrying the children was hit by a speeding truck, Superintendent of Police, Rambadan Singh said.

The injured were rushed to a hospital where the condition of one child and the bus driver is stated to be critical. Police have seized the truck and a probe is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

