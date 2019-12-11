UP: 7 persons including five children injured as truck hits school bus
Seven persons including five children were injured when a private school bus was hit by a speeding truck in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place near Nevada on Wednesday morning when the school bus carrying the children was hit by a speeding truck, Superintendent of Police, Rambadan Singh said.
The injured were rushed to a hospital where the condition of one child and the bus driver is stated to be critical. Police have seized the truck and a probe is on.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
