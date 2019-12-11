Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Two wanted history-sheeters arrested

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thane
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 12:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 12:20 IST
Maha: Two wanted history-sheeters arrested

Two history-sheeters, wanted in connection with several offences including extortion and attempt to kill a woman, have been arrested by police in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Wednesday. As many as 27 criminal offences were registered against the accused, Ganesh Sudhakar Jadhav alias Kalya Ganaya (35), and seven against the other one, Rajesh Shukhlal Kurekar alias Nakhwa Babu (34), Assistant Commissioner of Police Prakash Nilewad told reporters.

The two accused last month allegedly demanded Rs 25,000 from a woman, who was getting some repair work done at her home in Shree Nagar locality here, he said. When the woman lodged a police complaint, the accused attacked her with a sword, causing injuries to her, he said.

As the police launched an extensive search for them, the accused kept on shifting their locations to evade arrest, he said. Finally, acting on a specific tip-off, the police laid a trap and caught the two men from the Wagle Estate area here on Monday, Nilewad said.

Jadhav was externed from Thane, neighbouring Mumbai and Raigad districts some years back and booked under Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act, he said, adding that Kurekar was externed last year. Search was on for another person, identified as Prem Ugamsingh Rajput, who was also allegedly involved in attacking the woman and bid to extort money from her, the official said.

The two arrested accused have been booked under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act and the Bombay Police Act, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Walmart and Flipkart invest in Ninjacart

Walmart and Flipkart on Wednesday announced a joint strategic investment in Ninjacart, a fresh produce supply chain startup. The three partners aim to help ensure better access to high-quality fresh produce for more retailers and consumers...

Dilip Kumar turns 97, says grateful for love and prayers

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar, who turned 97 on Wednesday, said all the love and affection he has received from fans fills him with gratitude and tears. The actor uploaded a picture of himself on Twitter and wrote, On this 97th birthday, call...

Finnish plastic-free drinking straw attracts funding to scale up

Finlands Stora Enso said its biodegradable drinking straws aimed at tackling the worlds plastic waste were now on sale to European customers, while its developer, Sulapac, had raised funds to expand production. Stora Enso, one of the worlds...

Scaled back power cuts set to continue in South Africa

South African state power firm Eskom has scaled back power cuts after some generating units were returned to service, it said on Wednesday, while reiterating that blackouts were likely to continue for the rest of the week. Eskom said it pla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019