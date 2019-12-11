Domestic workers to protest against govt's labour code

Domestic workers will hold rallies across Maharashtra this week to raise concerns over the government's labour code and wage code, a member of an umbrella body of household workers said on Wednesday. The Union Cabinet last week approved the Code on Social Security Bill-2019, which seeks to consolidate laws relating to social security of workers and subsume eight central laws.

Maharashtra Rajya Gharkamgar Union convener Rekha Jadhav told reporters here that the government was not making efforts to provide support to the domestic workers. "We will organise rallies, symposia in Pune, Kolhapur, Ahmednagar and other districts to press for our various demands, including proper wages, respect at workplace, proper planning of work and social security," she added..

