Goa govt sends reminder to Javdekar on Mahadayi dispute

The Goa government has sent a reminder to the Central government about its demand to withdraw the environment clearance exemption given to Karnataka for Kalasa Banduri project on Mahadayi River. The state government on Tuesday wrote to Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar reiterating its demand for withdrawal of the EC exemption given to the Karnataka government.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said a reminder has been sent to the Union minister, as his 15-day deadline to sort out the issue has already expired. Javadekar, who was in Goa on November 20 to inaugurate International Film Festival of India, had sought 15 days time to act on the Goa government's demand to withdraw its letter to Karnataka.

The Chief Minister said he had personally called Javadekar on Tuesday reminding him about his assurance. "Javadekar told me that he was out of station. He was in Spain and has returned on Tuesday. He will look into the matter," Sawant said.

Goa is firm on its demand to either withdraw the letter or keep it in abeyance, he said. The Goa government's reminder letter has listed out entire history of the dispute between the two states on Mahadayi River diversion, the Chief Minister said.

"We have also demanded that the Union government should not give any further clearances to projects on Mahadayi River without taking Goa into confidence," he said..

