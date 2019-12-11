Left Menu
2,320 PMEGP units sponsored across J&K this year: KVIC

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 16:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 16:07 IST
As many as 2320 units were set up under Prime Minister's Employment General Programme (PMEGP) across Jammu and Kashmir this year, generating employment to 16,240 persons, a senior government official has said. Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), through Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) J&K has disbursed subsidy of Rs 50.85 crore to these 2,320 units during the current financial year, the official said.

Chairperson, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), Vinai Kumar Saxsena said in Khadi sector, J&K recorded production of Rs 30.25 crore and sales of Rs 32.75 crore through the local Khadi Institutions, providing employment to 15,257 persons. The local KVIC office has enlisted 10 New Khadi Institutions, thereby generating 300 additional employment in Khadi sector, he said.

He said Pashmina Shawl, one of the heritage products, is being produced by 11 major institutions, which are mostly working in south Kashmir. Saxsena said a target to sell five crore khadi napkins has been set  under the country-wide Khadi promotion campaign being launched on December 17.

"The women stitching the napkins are from militancy affected families, living in the villages of Jammu," the chairperson said and appealed to the people to be part of the campaign by purchasing Khadi products. Listing other achievements of the Commission, he said that it has distributed 1000 bee boxes in a single day to 100 bee keepers of Kupwara, providing employment opportunities to 200 persons and 178 electric potter wheels to potters under Kumhar Sashaktikaran Programme, generating employment to 712 persons.

Reaching out to traditional workmen, the KVIC has distributed tool kits to 60 cobblers under 'Leather -artisans empowerment' campaign on October 10, 2019, the chairperson added.

