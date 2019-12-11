Left Menu
Bodies of man, woman found on railway tracks in UP's Bareilly

  • Bareilly
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 16:20 IST
Bodies of a man and a woman, both in their early twenties, were found on the railway tracks in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Umesh (24) and Jashoda (21), who were missing and said to be in love but their families were not approving their relationship, police said.

Their bodies were found on the railway track in the morning. They were hit by a train and, prima facie, it appeared to be a matter of suicide, ASP (Rural) Sansar Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

