Man who raped teenager & couple who blackmailed her with video held

A 20-year-old man, who allegedly raped a teenager, and a husband-wife duo that blackmailed the victim with a video clip of the incident have been arrested in Greater Noida, police said on Wednesday. The 17-year-old girl, who works as a domestic help and lives in a rented accommodation in Pi sector, had on Monday approached the police, complaining that she was raped by the accused in a hotel room, an officer said.

"The accused, who works as a mechanic, was known to her, while the couple, which had introduced the girl to him, lives in the victim's neighbourhood," Greater Noida Superintendent of Police, Ranvijay Singh said. "According to the complaint, the accused had taken her to the hotel room where he raped her. A video clip of the episode was made which was used by the couple to blackmail the girl," Singh said.

An FIR was registered at Knowledge Park police station and investigation taken up, during which the allegations were found true, he said. Based on the probe, all three involved in the case were arrested on Tuesday and further proceedings are underway, Singh said.

The accused have been booked under various sections of the IPC as well as under provisions of the POCSO Act, the police said.

