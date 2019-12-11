Left Menu
Development News Edition

LS refers data protection bill to joint panel of Parliament

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 17:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 17:57 IST
LS refers data protection bill to joint panel of Parliament

Amid opposition's claims that it breached personal privacy, the Lok Sabha on Wednesday referred the Personal Data Protection Bill to a joint select committee. Communication and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, while moving a resolution in the House, said the bill may be referred to a joint committee of the House.

The resolution was passed by voice vote. The panel will have 20 members from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha. The Upper House will give names of the members it wants to send to the panel.

Reading out names, he said, the panel would consist of Meenakashi Lekhi, S S Ahluwalia, P P Chaudhary, Sanjay Jaiswal, Rajyavardhan Rathore, Kirit Solanki, Heena Gavit, Tejasvi Surya, Rajiv Rajan Singh, Arvind Dharmapuri and Ajay Bhatt. The panel would also comprise Gaurav Gogoi, S Jothimani, P V Mithun Reddy, Srikant Shinde, B Mehtab, K Kanimozhi, Ritesh Pandey and Saugata Roy, he said.

He also said Rajya Sabha can recommend members to the committee and the speaker will recommend one member to be its chairman. The panel is expected to give its report before the end of the Budget Session which usually begins in the last week of January.

TMC leader of House Sudip Bandyopadhyay requested the speaker to replace Saugata Roy with Mahua Moitra as Roy is busy with work of the party. The speaker asked the parliamentary affairs minister to discuss the issue.

However, Prasad said that a decision can be taken by the speaker after the member's resignation as there is a procedure which is followed for creation of any parliamentary committee. Some of the opposition members demanded that the bill be circulated in public for wider consultation.

Opposition parties such as the Congress and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) attacked the government in the Lok Sabha for a growing "snooping industry" under its watch and alleged that the bill violated the Constitution. Earlier in the day, opposition parties walked out in protest as the House, where the ruling BJP-led NDA has a massive majority, allowed the minister to introduce the bill amidst protest.

Before its introduction, opposition members Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of the Congress and Saugata Roy and Mohua Moitra of the TMC spoke against the bill, demanding that it be examined by a standing committee. Chowdhury said a "snooping industry" had grown and Prasad's ministry was "riddled with suspicions" about its conduct.

Roy said people's privacy was breached, referring to the row over the use of Israeli software Pegasus to spy on WhatsApp communication of some people. There was no necessity for the bill which, he said, would add one more layer of bureaucracy when the existing laws could deal with the matter.

Questioning the bill, they also cited a Supreme Court judgment that said privacy was a fundamental right. Prasad launched a strong defence of the bill, asserting that it had the apex court's mandate as the Supreme Court had underlined the need for a data protection law.

The bill was aimed at safeguarding people's rights and privacy, he said. Privacy was a fundamental right but terrorists or the corrupt enjoyed no such right, Prasad said, citing the court's order.

The proposed law was prepared on the recommendations of the Justice Srikrishna Committee which, he said, had engaged in the "widest consultation". The minister said the proposed law sought to divide people's data into three categories.

The bill seeks a bar on storing and processing of personal data by entities without the explicit consent of an individual. It, however, provides for exemptions for "reasonable purposes" such as "prevention and detection of any unlawful activity including fraud, whistleblowing, merger and acquisitions, network and information security, credit scoring, recovery of debt, processing of publicly available personal data and the operation of search engines".

The legislation provides for stringent ground rules for processing of personal and sensitive information of children, while mandating the processing of "critical" personal data only in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. consumer prices increase more than expected in November

U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected in November, which could further support the Federal Reserves intention not to cut interest rates again in the near term after reducing borrowing costs three times this year. The Labor Department...

US aviation chief says Boeing 737 MAX won't be recertified until 2020

The Boeing 737 MAX, which has been grounded since March following two deadly crashes, wont be cleared to fly until 2020, the head of the Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday. FAA chief Steve Dickson told CNBC the agencys process f...

Chennaiyin tread tricky waters for first away win

NorthEast United will be keen to get back to winning ways when they face the Chennaiyin FC challenge in the Indian Super League here on Thursday. The Highlanders have been winless in their last three games and were taken to the cleaners by ...

#MeToo: Refrain from making "personal remarks" on lawyers in public, Court tells media

A Delhi court Wednesday directed the media to refrain from making any personal remarks in public on any lawyer in a case of criminal defamation filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar against a female scribe on her sexual harassment allega...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019