TN Governor presents 'Mahakavi Bharathi Award' to researcher

  • Updated: 11-12-2019 18:21 IST
Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday presented the 'Mahakavi Bharathi Award' to septuagenarian researcher on Bharathi literature Ilasai Manian at a function organised at Bharathi Manimandapam, Ettayapuram, here, by Dinamani, a Tamil daily. The award carries a citation and a cash award of Rs 1 lakh for outstanding contribution to the poet Bharathiyar and his works by way of research and dedicated service.

The purpose of the award is to promote among youth the memory of the national poet and honour those who strive to propagate his ideals among future generations. Addressing the gathering, the Governor said, It gives me immense pleasure to participate in this award function." The Tamil daily was launched on September 11, 1934, on the occasion of the 13th death anniversary of national poet Subramania Bharathi.

Founder-editor of the daily T S Chokkalingam, who himself was a freedom fighter, wrote an editorial emphasising the need for its launch. The two major objectives he set for the newspaper then were: Lending strength to the freedom movement led by Mahatma Gandhi and upholding and propagating the vision and ideals of Subramania Bharathi.

Dinamani, now in its 84th year of publication, continues to follow those objectives and the principles set by its founder-editor. Bharathi was a Tamil writer, poet, journalist and an independence activist.

Popularly known as "Mahakavi Bharathi", he was a pioneer of modern Tamil poetry and is considered as one of the greatest Tamil literary figures ever. He was born in 1882 at Ettaiyapuram. Incidentally, the poet's 137th birth anniversary falls on this day..

