Left Menu
Development News Edition

Parl panel objects to lack of crucial bomb detection, disposal equipments at airports

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 19:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 19:27 IST
Parl panel objects to lack of crucial bomb detection, disposal equipments at airports

A parliamentary panel has raised "strong objection" to the non-availability of "crucial" bomb detection equipments at five airports in the country as well as deficiency of similar gadgets at all the 22 hyper-sensitive and international airports. The department-related parliamentary standing committee on home affairs expressed its concern that amongst the hyper-sensitive aerodromes, the Jodhpur airport in Rajasthan reported having only 1 equipment, out of the mandated 28, to detect and defuse a bomb or an explosive.

"The committee takes a strong objection to the fact that at 5 airports (Bagdogra, Guwahati, Trivandrum, Calicut and Ahmedabad) some of the crucial bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) equipments have not been provided by the Airports Authority of India and few of the essential BDDS equipments are either not working or are under repair since long," it said. At the five airports, the report said, a few of the crucial BDDS equipments have not yet been provided by AAI and a few of the essential BDDS equipments are "either not working or are under repair since long".

The panel was informed that the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the national force for civil aviation security, was rendering the bomb detection tasks at these airports "with available equipments" while its disposal is being done by local police or other agencies. "The committee is at pains to observe that in the absence of such crucial and essential equipments the aviation security group (ASG) is not operational at these airports, therefore the CISF faces acute problem in performing anti-sabotage and bomb detection duties at these airports."

"The committee, therefore, recommends that the Ministry of Home Affairs should appropriately intervene and take up the matter with airport operators, Ministry of Civil Aviation and Bureau of Civil Aviation Security to meet the requirements of CISF at these five airports on priority," the panel said in its latest report tabled in Rajya Sabha. The MHA, the panel said in its report, should also take up the matter urgently for providing adequate number of BDDS equipments required at 22 hyper-sensitive and international airports without delay.

These 22 airports are located in Delhi (IGI), Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Cochin, Amritsar, Agartala, Ahmedabad, Bagdogra, Calicut, Guwahati, Imphal, Jaipur, Pune, Raipur, Trivandrum, Varanasi, Goa, Bengaluru, Lucknow and Jodhpur. While at the Jodhpur airport, the deficiency is of 27 BDDS equipments out of the 28 mandated, at Lucknow the shortfall is of 26 equipments.

The report stated that at the important Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, three such equipments have been found to be deficient. The panel, during its meetings with various stake holders involved in civil aviation security of the country, was informed that at present "BDDS of CISF has been operationalised only at 7 airports of Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Cochin and Amritsar."

In its recommendations, the panel said it would like to be "apprised" of the status of operationalisation of CISF BDDS system at 8 more airports, that was scheduled by May, 2019, after revision of bomb threats and contingency plan and completion of refresher training courses to BDDS personnel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Lebanon 2019 budget deficit 'much bigger' than expected

A sharp fall-off in revenues means Lebanons 2019 budget deficit will be much bigger than expected, caretaker finance minister Ali Hassan Khalil said on Wednesday, as the country struggles with its worst financial crisis since the 1975-90 ci...

Illegal mining: Himachal HC directs Mandi admn to inspect 3 khuds

Expressing concern on the issue of illegal mining, the Himachal Pradesh High Court on Wednesday directed the Mandi administration to inspect the Lohara, Kansa and Suketi khuds from their origin till their merger into river Beas in Mandi tow...

Indian banks argue for UK court to declare Mallya bankrupt

A consortium of Indian public sector banks led by State Bank of India SBI sought a bankruptcy order against embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya during a High Court hearing in London on Wednesday as part of efforts to recoup around 1.145 bi...

Amoeba-attacking `giant viruses' found in Mumbai's lakes

A study by researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay has found presence of giant viruses belonging to five families in samples collected from water bodies in Mumbai. Findings of the study, published in the journal Scientific...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019