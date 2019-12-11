Man killed, brother injured after truck hits their bike

A man was killed and his brother injured after their motorcycle was hit by a truck in Delhi's Timarpur area, police said on Wednesday. The accident took place around 1.35 am on Tuesday.

Devrat Rai, a resident of Burari, was killed in the accident. His brother Anand Rai is undergoing treatment at the LNJP Hospital, they said. Devrat was taken to the hospital's trauma centre where he was declared brought dead, an officer said.

The postmortem was conducted at the Subzi Mandi mortuary and Devrat's body was handed over to his family members, police said. Police have registered a case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

