Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha IPS officer quits over "communal, unconstitutional" CAB

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 22:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 22:26 IST
Maha IPS officer quits over "communal, unconstitutional" CAB

A Maharashtra cadre IPS officer on Wednesday said he has decided to resign from the service as protest against the "blatantly communal and unconstitutional" Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. Abdur Rahman, posted as special IGP in Mumbai, issued a statement saying he won't be attending office from Thursday.

Rajya Sabha on Wednesday approved the Bill, which was passed by Lok Sabha on Monday. "This Bill is against the religious pluralism of India. I request all justice loving people to oppose the Bill in a democratic manner. It runs against the very basic feature of the Constitution," he said.

"The Bill is against the basic feature of the Constitution. I condemn this Bill. In civil disobedience I have decided not attend office from tomorrow. I am finally quitting the service," Rahman said in the statement. "During the passage of the Bill, wrong facts, misleadingly information and wrong logic were produced by Home Minister Amit Shah. History was distorted. The idea behind the bill is to stoke fear in Muslims and divide the nation," he said.

The Bill violates Article 14 of the Constitution and is against its basic feature, he said. "It discriminates persons on the basis of religion. It's an act to demonise 200 million Muslims in India," he added. A senior police official said Rahman applied for voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) in August and was awaiting a decision on his application..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Trump impeachment: What happens next?

U.S. House Democrats have unveiled two articles of impeachment on Tuesday, charging President Donald Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in his dealings with Ukraine and the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry that followed...

Rs 30 lakh in cash seized at Ranchi airport

Security personnel seized Rs 30 lakh in cash from a person at the Ranchi airport on Wednesday, officials said. The cash was detected during security check, Chief Electoral Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey said. The latest seizure at the airport...

Debt-ridden farmer commits suicide in Maharashtra

A debt-ridden farmer allegedly committed suicide in Nagpur district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, the police said. The deceased was identified as Tirthanand Narayan Charde 37, resident of Khandala village under Katol police station limits. ...

Pictures of the Year: A Picture and its Story

From the protests convulsing Hong Kong to that exchange between U.S. First Lady Melania Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Reuters photographers covered the biggest news stories of 2019, and captured some of its most viral mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019