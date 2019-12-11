Govt has no data on minorities who faced religious persecution: Azad

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday asked why the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill does not include Hindus from Sri Lanka and Christians from Bhutan, as he alleged that the government has no data on persecuted minorities in neighbouring countries. Intervening in the debate on the Citizenship (Amendment Bill), 2019 in the Upper House, the senior Congress leader also asked that if the entire country was happy with the proposed legislation, why protests were taking place in Assam, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Nagaland.

"Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura is burning this time and you say that the entire nation is happy," he said. "If the Bill is liked by everyone, then why has the Army started a flag march in Assam's Dibrugarh," the Congress leader asked.

Opposing the Bill, Azad said the government keeps bringing controversial issues such as demonetisation, GST, triple talaq and SAB every four to six months to distract attention from issues like rise in unemployment, inflation in prices and poverty and farm crisis. "Honourable home ministerji, you brought demonetisation, GST, (legislation on) tripple talaq, NRC, Article 370 (related law) and Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the same pattern. You bring such bills every four or six months to divert the attention of people from unemployment, problems of farmers, poverty....," he said.

Azad also questioned the government's rationale behind selecting countries and not adding Muslims under the ambit of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. "This problem is with the Hindu population of Sri Lanka. Why they are being left out? Are the Christians of Bhutan are not facing some problems? Why they are not added? Muslim from Indian origin in Myanmar are also in problem and why they are not added in the list," Azad said, adding, "Why only three countries?"

The former Union Minister also stressed that Muslims too were persecuted in Afghanistan. Muslim women have been persecuted a lot in Afghanistan, he added. Taking a jibe at Home Minister Amit Shah for claiming that lakhs and crores of minorities in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan have faced religious persecution, Azad said the government did not have any authentic data on such people and was befooling the public.

Countering the charges, BJP member Subramanian Swamy said in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, Hindus, Christians, Buddhists etc., have been singled out for ill-treatment and persecution. "As far as Ahmadiyas and Shias are concerned, they would any day prefer going to Iran, which is a Shia country, or Bahrain, where Ahmadiyas are accepted as Muslims...so they cannot come into this category.. I don't think a Pakistani Muslim wants to leave and come to our country. So there is no need to include them also...," he said.

He added that Sri lankan Tamilians did not come to India because of religious persecution but because there was a full-fledged war. During the debate, BJP member Vinay P Sahasrabuddhe said the Congress was opposing the Bill for vote bank politics and creating fear among the minorities.

The Bill, which seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees coming from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan after facing religious persecution there, was passed by Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Lok Sabha passed the bill on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)