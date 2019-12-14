Left Menu
Development News Edition

HP: Police arrest 3 people in connection with alleged shooting of a Home Guard

The police on Friday night arrested three persons in connection with the alleged assault and shooting of a Home Guard in Manali on December 12.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kullu (Himachal Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 13:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 13:23 IST
HP: Police arrest 3 people in connection with alleged shooting of a Home Guard
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The police on Friday night arrested three persons in connection with the alleged assault and shooting of a Home Guard in Manali on December 12. The victim, Naresh Kumar, was on patrolling duty with his colleague Tikhu Ram in Model Town area at midnight, when they came across four people, one of whom was known to Kumar. After asking their whereabouts, a heated argument ensued between them, following which Kumar was assaulted by the men.

One of them allegedly took out a country-made pistol and fired at Kumar. Kumar was immediately rushed to the hospital, where the doctor declared his condition stable.Three of the accused, identified as Sandeep (33), Aakash (19) and Karna (22) were arrested on Thursday.

The main accused, Shubham Panwar (23), who allegedly shot Kumar, was arrested yesterday night from Aleo, where he was hiding in the place of his friends. His friends, who allegedly hid him and misinformed the police about his whereabouts, were identified as Vikash Kumar (26) and Priti (24), and were arrested for harboring an offender.

The weapon used in the assault was recovered by the police. A case has been registered under the Sections of 353, 332, 307, 212 and 34 of IPC and Sections 25, 54, 59 of the Arms Act against the accused. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Earthquake of 6.8 magnitude strikes Philippines

An earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale struck Mindanao, Philippines, on Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey.Prelim M6.8 Earthquake Mindanao, Philippines Dec-15 0611 UTC, updates, USGS Big Quakes tweeted. No casualties ha...

De Silva hundred in rain-hit historic Pakistan Test

Middle-order batsman Dhananjaya de Silva completed his century on the fifth and final day against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on Sunday, the first Test in the country since 2009 shooting. The 28-year-old right-hander drove paceman Mohammad Abbas...

Cricket-SAfrica's Boucher warns England: 'Beware a wounded buffalo'

New South Africa head coach Mark Boucher is confident he can turn around the fortunes of the countrys ailing test team and has warned England they will not roll over in the upcoming four-test series starting on Boxing Day.South Africa have ...

JK: Doda Administration issues public advisory on snowfall

As the entire Jammu and Kashmir has been receiving continuous spell of snowfall, the district administration of Doda on Sunday issued an advisory and has suggested people not to wander near avalanche-prone areas. The people of Doda and Kish...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019