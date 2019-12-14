Over 4,000 compassionate employment cases pending in Himachal

More than 4,000 compassionate employment cases are pending in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur informed the state Assembly on Saturday. A total of 4,040 compassionate employment cases are pending in various government departments of the state till July 31 this year, he informed the house on the last day of the Winter Session at Tapovan here.

Replying to questions asked by several members of the house, the chief minister said 144 people were provided compassionate employment since January 1 last year. Following the Supreme Court directions, the policy has been revised in March this year for providing compassionate employment to eligible dependents of deceased employees of the state government, Thakur added.

