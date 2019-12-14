Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Two Nigerian nationals were arrested in connection with ATM card cloning and 37 cloned debit and credit cards, 10 blank cards with an electronic chip, among other things were recovered.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 18:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 18:03 IST
Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered
2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Two Nigerian nationals were arrested in connection with ATM card cloning and 37 cloned debit and credit cards, 10 blank cards with an electronic chip, among other things were recovered. A team of Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) on December 12 arrested the accused identified as Oluwatoyin Isaiah Adewale (46) Nosa Tony Lawani (43).

"Police recovered 37 Cloned Debit, Credit Cards, 10 Blank Cards with an electronic chip, One Laptop, One magnetic strip reader and writer device, Three electronic Devices with attached battery and camera, 2 passports with a different name and passport numbers bearing the same photograph Oluwatoyin Isaiah," read an official statement. "Bulgarian national namely Eris used to steal the debit and credit card data by placing schemer devices and hidden cameras at ATM Center and after decoding the ATM Card Numbers he sends this data to Oluwatoyin Isaiah to paste this data on other Debit Cards," the statement added.

Thereafter they used to withdraw money from these cloned debit and credit cards. Further, the investigation is under process for more recoveries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

UPDATE 1-Renault offers CEO job to SEAT's Luca De Meo, says La Vanguardia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

De Silva hundred in rain-hit historic Pakistan Test

Rawalpindi, Dec 15 AFP Middle-order batsman Dhananjaya de Silva completed his century on the fifth and final day against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on Sunday, first Test in the country since 2009 shooting. The 28-year-old right-hander drove pac...

UPDATE 1-Strong earthquake strikes Philippines, no tsunami risk seen

A powerful earthquake struck near the southern Philippines city of Davao on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, but there was no threat of a tsunami.The magnitude 6.8 quake was centred 61 km 38 miles southwest of Davao on the southern ...

Two children die of asphyxiation in Rajouri

Two children died of asphyxia while a couple was hospitalised after inhaling smoke in their house in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday. The incident took place in a remote village in snow-bound Kotranka as the fam...

Iran says it's defused 2nd cyberattack in less than a week

Tehran, Dec 15 AP Irans telecommunications minister announced on Sunday that the country has defused a second cyberattack in less than a week, this time aimed at spying on government intelligence. Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi said in a shor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019