Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Two Nigerian nationals were arrested in connection with ATM card cloning and 37 cloned debit and credit cards, 10 blank cards with an electronic chip, among other things were recovered. A team of Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) on December 12 arrested the accused identified as Oluwatoyin Isaiah Adewale (46) Nosa Tony Lawani (43).

"Police recovered 37 Cloned Debit, Credit Cards, 10 Blank Cards with an electronic chip, One Laptop, One magnetic strip reader and writer device, Three electronic Devices with attached battery and camera, 2 passports with a different name and passport numbers bearing the same photograph Oluwatoyin Isaiah," read an official statement. "Bulgarian national namely Eris used to steal the debit and credit card data by placing schemer devices and hidden cameras at ATM Center and after decoding the ATM Card Numbers he sends this data to Oluwatoyin Isaiah to paste this data on other Debit Cards," the statement added.

Thereafter they used to withdraw money from these cloned debit and credit cards. Further, the investigation is under process for more recoveries. (ANI)

