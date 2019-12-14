Left Menu
Rains, hailstorm add to winter chill in UP

  • Lucknow
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 19:24 IST
Rains and hailstorms in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday brought the temperature down to single digit in many areas. Shahjahanpur and Moradabad received rainfall of 9 cm each, followed by Nighasan 8 cm, Hapur 6 cm, Nanpara cm, Mohammadi and Kaimganj 5 cm each, the meteorological department said.

Heavy rains and hailstorm occurred at isolated places in the state. Many parts of the state recorded a low of 8.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

Day temperatures markedly fell in Gorakhpur, Allahabad, Varanasi, Faizabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Bareilly and Moradabad divisions, they said. The weather is likely to remain dry over the state on Sunday with shallow to moderate fog at few places.

