Chhattisgarh: Man arrested for `raping' woman colleague

A man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly raping a 23-year-old woman, his colleague, at a hotel here, the police said. The complainant and the accused work for an automobile company and were staying at a hotel in Tikrapara area during a training program, said Additional Superintendent of Police Prafull Thakur.

The alleged incident took place on Thursday night. After the woman lodged a case on Saturday morning, the accused, Varun Nair (32), was arrested, the ASP said.

While the woman is from Kabirdham district, Nair lives in Bilaspur district. Both had come to Raipur to attend the company's training program. The woman said that Nair befriended her during the program. On Thursday night he barged into her room and raped her, she told police.

A case has been registered under IPC section 376 (rape) and further probe is on, ASP Thakur said..

