Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra Pradesh DGP welcomes new AP Disha Act passed by State Assembly

Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Damodar Sawang welcomed the new 'AP Disha Act' passed by the state assembly on Friday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 19:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 19:46 IST
Andhra Pradesh DGP welcomes new AP Disha Act passed by State Assembly
Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Damodar Sawang speaking to ANI in Amaravati on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Damodar Sawang welcomed the new 'AP Disha Act' passed by the state assembly on Friday. Calling it as a historic move in the direction of the safety of women and children, the DGP said that this act will ensure speedy trial and stringent punishment.

The DGP said, "the act will come into force soon, once the parts that are related to the central government are given nod." The state government is going to set up special courts for these cases which will be highly helpful in the speedy trial of the cases, he said.

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Friday passed two Disha Bills which enable the death penalty for rape besides taking stringent action for crimes on women by setting up special courts to deal with such offences. The AP Disha Bill prescribes life imprisonment for other sexual offences against children and includes Section 354 F and 354 G in IPC. In cases of harassment of women through social or digital media, the Bill states two years imprisonment for the first conviction and four years for second and subsequent convictions. For this a new Section 354 E will be added in IPC, 1860, a press note said.

To ensure a speedy trial, the state will set up exclusive special courts in all the 13 districts to deal with cases of offences against women and children including rape, acid attacks, stalking, voyeurism, social media harassment of women, sexual harassment and all cases under POCSO Act. The state will also employ special Public Prosecutors and Special Police force dedicated to such crimes only. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-New Zealand to chase record target of 468 in first test

New Zealand needs a record 468 runs in their fourth innings to win the first test after Australia declared at 217 for nine in the opening session on the fourth day.Tireless quicks Tim Southee 5-69 and Neil Wagner 3-59 shared the spoils, as ...

FACTBOX-Golf-Presidents Cup player records

The United States won the Presidents Cup 16-14 on Sunday. Following is a list of individual player records for each team at the event at Royal Melbourne. Wins, losses, halves total points UNITED STATESJustin Thomas 3-1-1 3.5 Xander Schauffe...

French firm Suez working on two water projects in India

France-based Suez SA is working on two water management projects worth 217 million euros over Rs 1,700 crore in New Delhi and Mangalore, a company official said. A waste water treatment plant is being set up in Okhla here at a cost of 145 m...

Pakistan foreign office spokesperson Faisal appointed ambassador to Germany

In a major reshuffle, Pakistan government has appointed 20 senior foreign office officials for diplomatic assignments abroad including spokesperson Mohammad Faisal as the new ambassador to Germany. In the reshuffle, which has been approved ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019