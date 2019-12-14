Telangana: 2 brothers nabbed for kidnapping and raping 18-year-old sister

Chandrayangutta Police on Saturday nabbed two brothers for allegedly kidnapping and raping an 18-year-old sister. On December 8, a 53-year-old father filed a missing complaint of his daughter. After receiving the information from the father, the police initiated an investigation.

Later, the girl alleged that both brothers took her to their residence and sexually assaulted her. The accused have been identified as Mohammed Moosa (21) and Mohd Amer (24). Police have registered an FIR under Section 366 and 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Further, the investigation is underway. (ANI)

