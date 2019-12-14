Delhi traffic police issues advisory in view of half marathon on Sunday
The Delhi traffic police has issued a traffic advisory in view of 'One India Run Half Marathon' on Sunday.
Traffic could be adversely affected or stopped on Bhism Pitamah Marg, Lodhi Road from Maharishi Raman Marg crossing to under Lodhi flyover and CGO complex area from 6 am to 9 am due to the half marathon, senior police officers said.
Commuters are advised to avoid these roads and use S B Marg, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, Lodhi Road up to Maharishi Raman Marg and Aurobindo marg, they added.
