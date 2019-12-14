Young talents of Delhi kickstart -- Sopan festival

The young and upcoming artistes of Sahitya Kala Parishad along with the Delhi government opened the first day of Sopan festival here on Friday. The six-day long festival will continue till December 18 at the Central Park, Rajiv Chowk. The festival was inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Sharing his views, Sisodia said: "Culture is the best way to communicate the message of inclusion and youth are the future of this country. Therefore, a cultural festival to celebrate the talents of youth is always very special."

Sopan festival is about the young musicians and dancers who are the scholarship holders of Sahitya Kala Parishad and have pursued it to learn further in the field of classical dance and music. The festival's inaugural performance was by G Raghavendra Prasad, who presented a melodious violin ensemble. He started his performance with Bantureeti Kolu in Raag Hamsanadam, which was followed by Brindavane Venu-Bhimplasi.

Ankita Kaushik presented Bharatanatyam. She started her performance with 'Shuddha Brahma' which described Lord Rama's divine form, qualities and past times. (ANI)

