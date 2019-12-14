Left Menu
Development News Edition

Strength of women police getting bigger in J-K: DGP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 22:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 22:06 IST
Strength of women police getting bigger in J-K: DGP

Stating that the strength of women in Jammu and Kashmir police is getting bigger, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Saturday said the force is on the forefront to protect the rights of women and children. He also said Pakistan is trying to infiltrate terrorists into the Union Territory but said border security grid is capable enough to thwart such nefarious designs.

"The strength of women police in getting bigger … the recruitment process is already underway wherein nearly 2000 women will be joining two new women battalions which will definitely help in handling domestic and other crimes against women," the police chief said, after inaugurating a new building for the Women Police Station in Kathua district. Congratulating the Jammu and Kashmir Police especially Kathua Police personnel on the inauguration of new women police station, he said the women police cell is already functioning excellently in the district but the spacious and well designed police station is the first of its kind in the district.

He said that the women police station has a special space for children on the guidelines of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR). Soon, it will be connected with the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS), the DGP said. The DGP said Jammu and Kashmir Police is always committed and on the forefront to protect the women and child rights.

"Police of Jammu Zone has already initiated the provision to provide pickup facility for the ladies in distress during night hours," he said and hoped that the other districts of the Union Territory will follow the same. Singh said the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Police and security forces have played a vital role in maintaining peace and order in the Union Territory especially during the last five months.

"Pakistan is trying to infiltrate terrorists but the border security grid is capable enough to thwart such nefarious designs of Pakistan,” he said. The DGP said all those inimical to the peace process and those who were threatening local people of Kashmir have been either arrested or have been eliminated.

"Many terrorist modules have been smashed. It is our priority and aim to make Jammu Kashmir terrorism free and the drive against the terrorism will continue,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Cold wave forecast in J-K, Himachal Pradesh

Cold Wave conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand predicted India Meteorological Department IMD on Sunday. Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is likely to occur o...

Foegele, Hurricanes shut out Flames

James Reimer made 32 saves for his second shutout of the season, and Brock McGinn and Dougie Hamilton scored second-period goals, as the visiting Carolina Hurricanes cooled off the streaking Calgary Flames with a 4-0 victory on Saturday. Wa...

Adilabad gang-rape case: Police files charge-sheet

The Adilabad police has filed the charge-sheet in the November 24 gang-rape case in the fast track court set up by the government for the speedy trial, sources said. Last week, the Telangana government had set up Special Judge for the trial...

Cricket-New Zealand to chase record target of 468 in first test

New Zealand need a record 468 runs in their fourth innings to win the first test, after Australia declared at 217 for nine in the opening session on the fourth day.Tireless quicks Tim Southee 5-69 and Neil Wagner 3-59 shared the spoils, as ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019