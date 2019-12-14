Strength of women police getting bigger in J-K: DGP

Stating that the strength of women in Jammu and Kashmir police is getting bigger, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Saturday said the force is on the forefront to protect the rights of women and children. He also said Pakistan is trying to infiltrate terrorists into the Union Territory but said border security grid is capable enough to thwart such nefarious designs.

"The strength of women police in getting bigger … the recruitment process is already underway wherein nearly 2000 women will be joining two new women battalions which will definitely help in handling domestic and other crimes against women," the police chief said, after inaugurating a new building for the Women Police Station in Kathua district. Congratulating the Jammu and Kashmir Police especially Kathua Police personnel on the inauguration of new women police station, he said the women police cell is already functioning excellently in the district but the spacious and well designed police station is the first of its kind in the district.

He said that the women police station has a special space for children on the guidelines of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR). Soon, it will be connected with the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS), the DGP said. The DGP said Jammu and Kashmir Police is always committed and on the forefront to protect the women and child rights.

"Police of Jammu Zone has already initiated the provision to provide pickup facility for the ladies in distress during night hours," he said and hoped that the other districts of the Union Territory will follow the same. Singh said the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Police and security forces have played a vital role in maintaining peace and order in the Union Territory especially during the last five months.

"Pakistan is trying to infiltrate terrorists but the border security grid is capable enough to thwart such nefarious designs of Pakistan,” he said. The DGP said all those inimical to the peace process and those who were threatening local people of Kashmir have been either arrested or have been eliminated.

"Many terrorist modules have been smashed. It is our priority and aim to make Jammu Kashmir terrorism free and the drive against the terrorism will continue,” he said.

